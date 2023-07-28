Eurocell’s (ECEL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 220 ($2.82) price objective on the stock.

Eurocell Stock Performance

Shares of LON ECEL opened at GBX 114 ($1.46) on Tuesday. Eurocell has a twelve month low of GBX 103 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 180 ($2.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 130.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.78 million, a PE ratio of 561.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eurocell news, insider Kate Allum acquired 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £1,565.20 ($2,006.92). 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

