Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 4,195,942 shares changing hands.
Europa Oil & Gas Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby; the Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% working interest in the Whisby-4 oilfields located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.
