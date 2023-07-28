Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Evergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after buying an additional 71,345 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Evergy by 1,332.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

(Get Free Report

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.