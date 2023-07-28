EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.86. EVI Industries shares last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 51,319 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EVI Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $307.97 million, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of EVI Industries

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.07 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in EVI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,841,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 9.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 774,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EVI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Stories

