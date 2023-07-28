Exelon Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Exelon in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.