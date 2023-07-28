Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Short Interest Update

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fat Projects Acquisition Trading Down 0.4 %

FATP stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. Fat Projects Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.

Institutional Trading of Fat Projects Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATP. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 793,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 580,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,853,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,872,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 320,350 shares during the last quarter.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and/or big data sectors in Southeast Asia.

