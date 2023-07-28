FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $288.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

NYSE:FDX opened at $265.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

