Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Fiera Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). Fiera Capital had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of C$157.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.10 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FSZ. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$6.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$546.87 million, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.01. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$6.29 and a one year high of C$10.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Fiera Capital by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fiera Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Fiera Capital in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fiera Capital by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 81,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Stock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total transaction of C$25,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at C$286.65. Corporate insiders own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 452.63%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

