Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
FINGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.
FINGF opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Finning International has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $33.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45.
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.
