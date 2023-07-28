First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.93

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.93 and traded as high as $37.90. First Capital shares last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 7,266 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $125.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.29.

First Capital Announces Dividend

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Capital by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Capital by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

