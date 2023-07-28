First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRME. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

First Merchants Price Performance

First Merchants stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.06. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 29.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at $19,196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,493,000 after purchasing an additional 426,862 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 359.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 400,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 313,008 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,835,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,583,000 after purchasing an additional 246,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 778,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143,478 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

