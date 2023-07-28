First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$34.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FQVLF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.77.
First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of FQVLF opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $28.82.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
