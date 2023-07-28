First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.99

Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.99 and traded as high as $16.10. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 5,639 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a market cap of $111.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.65.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

