First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.46. Approximately 7,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $24.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0824 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
