First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.46. Approximately 7,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $24.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0824 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 87.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 564,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

