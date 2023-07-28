First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.61

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.61 and traded as high as $17.45. First United shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 12,898 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on FUNC. StockNews.com started coverage on First United in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of First United from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $18.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that First United Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in First United during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First United by 7.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First United during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First United by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

