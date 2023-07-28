FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

NOTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Friday, July 14th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on FiscalNote in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.38.

FiscalNote Price Performance

NOTE opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $423.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. FiscalNote has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity at FiscalNote

FiscalNote ( OTCMKTS:NOTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 195.00% and a negative return on equity of 148.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FiscalNote will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Conrad Yiu acquired 55,000 shares of FiscalNote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,511,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,955. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FiscalNote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,080,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,318,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,455,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in FiscalNote during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

