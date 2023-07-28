FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.52 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 266,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 482,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDTT. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 141.0% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 23,785 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 86,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

About FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

