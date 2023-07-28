FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Trading 0.4% Higher

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.18 and last traded at $53.14. 62,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 80,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.92.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.05.

Get FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 351.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.