Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 199 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 196 ($2.51). Approximately 29,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 116,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.50 ($2.49).

Fonix Mobile Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of £200.50 million, a PE ratio of 2,450.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 206.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Fonix Mobile

(Get Free Report)

Fonix Mobile Plc provides mobile payments and messaging, and managed services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and voice services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fonix Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonix Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.