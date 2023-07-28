Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $76.94 and last traded at $76.18, with a volume of 1966483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.16.
The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Argus increased their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.
The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.97.
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.
