Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $76.94 and last traded at $76.18, with a volume of 1966483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.16.

The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Argus increased their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Fortive Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 123.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.97.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.