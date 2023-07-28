Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortum Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.47.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.