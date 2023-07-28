Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.55.

BEN stock opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

