Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.69

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €39.69 ($44.10) and traded as high as €48.42 ($53.80). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €47.25 ($52.50), with a volume of 564,944 shares trading hands.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of €43.65 and a 200-day moving average of €40.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.