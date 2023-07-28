Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Fulgent Genetics has set its FY23 guidance at ($1.25) EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $66.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. On average, analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLGT opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $65.17.

FLGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $56,540.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,890 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $57,749.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 425,794 shares in the company, valued at $17,159,498.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $56,540.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,836 shares of company stock worth $154,591 over the last ninety days. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 79.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

