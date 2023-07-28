Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.18 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Approximately 373,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 767,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.53 ($0.10).

Fusion Antibodies Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard John Buick acquired 68,750 shares of Fusion Antibodies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £4,812.50 ($6,170.66). Insiders own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Antibodies

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

