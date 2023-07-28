FY2023 Earnings Estimate for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Issued By KeyCorp

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for SITE Centers in a report released on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for SITE Centers’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 21.07%. SITE Centers’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

Shares of SITC opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SITE Centers

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 206.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 90.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $152,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

