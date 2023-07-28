FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Visa Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visa in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Markgraff now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $8.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.64. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.96 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 50.22% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Visa Stock Down 1.1 %

V has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.22.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $234.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.89. The stock has a market cap of $439.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,439 shares of company stock valued at $29,336,675. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 130.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $680,069,000 after buying an additional 3,986,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.