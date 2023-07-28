FY2023 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $15.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.40. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.19.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $262.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.45. Biogen has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

