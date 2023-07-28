FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $4.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.58. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CATY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

CATY stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.09.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,968,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 517,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 315,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,588,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,889,000 after buying an additional 298,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 293,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

