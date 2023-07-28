FY2023 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $6.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.00. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAL. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 8.62%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

