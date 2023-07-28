FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Dover in a report released on Tuesday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.04. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

DOV has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $145.79 on Thursday. Dover has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.52.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,080,000 after buying an additional 1,134,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Dover by 81,571.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,119,000 after acquiring an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

