FY2023 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Reduced by Zacks Research

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EPD. Barclays upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.93 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $27,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

