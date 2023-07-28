FY2023 EPS Estimates for GoldMining Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for GoldMining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoldMining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Get GoldMining alerts:

GoldMining Price Performance

GoldMining stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $156.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoldMining

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in GoldMining by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,298,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 871,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GoldMining by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 930.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 163,223 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in GoldMining during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Goldmining Inc. purchased 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $46,339.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,787,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,059,604.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 36,905 shares of company stock worth $492,066.

GoldMining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.