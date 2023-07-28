FY2023 EPS Estimates for GoldMining Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for GoldMining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoldMining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.
GoldMining Price Performance
GoldMining stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $156.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.99.
In related news, major shareholder Goldmining Inc. purchased 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $46,339.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,787,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,059,604.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 36,905 shares of company stock worth $492,066.
GoldMining Company Profile
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.
