FY2023 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 796,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 365,500 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,458,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

