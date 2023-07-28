FY2023 EPS Estimates for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Increased by DA Davidson

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $8.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.21. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simpson Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s FY2024 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SSD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $161.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $166.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.57.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.37. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,024.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,755.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,024.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,222. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

