FY2023 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Increased by William Blair

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $8.64 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.50. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.22.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $234.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.89. The firm has a market cap of $439.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 50.22%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,439 shares of company stock valued at $29,336,675. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

