FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $67.94 on Thursday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.37 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,113,000 after acquiring an additional 462,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,454,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,795,000 after purchasing an additional 399,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,382,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,120,000 after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4877 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.61%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.