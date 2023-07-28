Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $179.83

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.83 ($2.31) and traded as high as GBX 203.98 ($2.62). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 201.50 ($2.58), with a volume of 91,426 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 194.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 180.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £208.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,691.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,500.00%.

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

