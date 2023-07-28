Ganesh Kumar Sells 7,812 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) insider Ganesh Kumar sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $263,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OFG Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 139.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,120,000 after purchasing an additional 703,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,373,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,853,000 after acquiring an additional 386,711 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 372,086 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,673,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after acquiring an additional 306,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

