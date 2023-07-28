Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Shares Down 2.6%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 141,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 146,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Gatekeeper Systems Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$33.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Gatekeeper Systems Company Profile

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and DVR recorders; G4 Viewer that enables finding, saving, and sharing video incidents; wireless systems, such as health check, access point, mobile wireless, mobile WIFI, and video capture and storage capacity; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

Featured Stories

