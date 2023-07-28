GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

GENK has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GENK opened at $17.99 on Monday. GEN Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

