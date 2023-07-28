GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
GENK has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
GEN Restaurant Group Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GENK opened at $17.99 on Monday. GEN Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $19.99.
GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile
GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GEN Restaurant Group
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.