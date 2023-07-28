General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.47.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

General Electric Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE opened at $115.43 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The stock has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.56.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.