George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.6 days.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of WNGRF stock opened at $116.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.54. George Weston has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $134.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average of $124.42.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

George Weston Company Profile

WNGRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on George Weston from C$215.00 to C$214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of George Weston to C$183.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

