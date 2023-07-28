Gerald Laderman Sells 4,491 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

