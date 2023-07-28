Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in July

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 221.8 days.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at $120.68 on Friday. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $120.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms.

