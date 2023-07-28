Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given New GBX 550 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 560 ($7.18) to GBX 550 ($7.05) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.95) to GBX 610 ($7.82) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.05) to GBX 525 ($6.73) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 575 ($7.37) to GBX 560 ($7.18) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glencore presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $574.00.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

