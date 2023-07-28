Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GLNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.95) to GBX 610 ($7.82) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 575 ($7.37) to GBX 560 ($7.18) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 560 ($7.18) to GBX 550 ($7.05) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.05) to GBX 525 ($6.73) in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.00.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Glencore has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

