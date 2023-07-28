Global Fund Lp Lind II Purchases 100,000 Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,751,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,162.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 1,780 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,210.40.

On Monday, July 3rd, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 81,699 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $56,372.31.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $0.71 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 333.16%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

