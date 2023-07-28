Global Partners (GLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect Global Partners to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Global Partners had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, analysts expect Global Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLP opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Partners by 8.3% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 211.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

