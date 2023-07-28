Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Shares Up 0.1%

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.03 and last traded at $49.02. 6,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 182.3% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 484.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 232,661 shares in the last quarter.

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

