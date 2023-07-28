Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Shares Up 0.1%

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.03 and last traded at $49.02. 6,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.98.
Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39.
Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF
Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.